Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

