Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 155 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $85.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

