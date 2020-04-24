Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,513,000 after purchasing an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

