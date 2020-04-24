Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 150 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $255.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.31. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

