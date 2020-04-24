Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,979 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

