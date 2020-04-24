Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $42.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.