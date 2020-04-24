Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 835 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in L3Harris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth $6,379,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average is $201.81.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

