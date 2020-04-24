Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $172.70 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

