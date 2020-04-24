Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VEU stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

