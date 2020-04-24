Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

