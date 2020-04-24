Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $200,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,507 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,476,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

SHV opened at $110.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

