Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

