Briaud Financial Planning Inc Has $563,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.