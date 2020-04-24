Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Citigroup

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 872.69 ($11.48).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 706.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 880.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

