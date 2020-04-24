Brokers Offer Predictions for J D Wetherspoon PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J D Wetherspoon in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

JDWPY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of JDWPY opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

