Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,907.41

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,907.41 and traded as low as $1,430.00. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,430.00, with a volume of 6,327 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRK shares. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Macdonald Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,144 ($28.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,533.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,907.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.62 million and a PE ratio of 16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

