Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 452 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 163,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 59,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $25,587,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

