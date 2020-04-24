Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

