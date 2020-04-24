Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

