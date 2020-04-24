Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,289 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $202.32 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.40 and its 200 day moving average is $220.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

