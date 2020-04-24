Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,327 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 499,665 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,014,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $87.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

