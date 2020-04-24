Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00.

