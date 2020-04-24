Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 63,935 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 466,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period.

SCHC stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

