Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 309,925 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.