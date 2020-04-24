Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,534,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,864 shares of company stock worth $65,186,480. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.06, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.