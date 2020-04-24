Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $59.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.

