Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after acquiring an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

NYSE ECL opened at $175.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

