Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

