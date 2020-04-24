Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,355 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,034,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI stock opened at $586.71 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.50.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.