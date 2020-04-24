Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

