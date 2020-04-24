Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

