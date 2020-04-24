Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,824 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $279.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

