Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,003 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

