Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,294 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $163.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

