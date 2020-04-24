Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,276.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,317.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

