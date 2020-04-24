Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

CM stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.