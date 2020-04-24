Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.90

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $2.67. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 45,400 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cancer Genetics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.12% of Cancer Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.