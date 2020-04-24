Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 39,675 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 741,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

