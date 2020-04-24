Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $51.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $279.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

