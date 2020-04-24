Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Capita to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 86.67 ($1.14).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 32.82 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.55. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $547.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

Capita (LON:CPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Capita will post 1289.9998597 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 13,929 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,663.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

