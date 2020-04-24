Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

