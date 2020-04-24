Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.