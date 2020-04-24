Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $202.32 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. The company has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

