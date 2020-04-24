Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes $292,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

