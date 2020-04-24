Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.