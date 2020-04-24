Capri Holdings Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40.

Get Capri alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CPRI stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.