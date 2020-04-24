C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $337.05

Shares of C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $337.05 and traded as low as $185.20. C&C Group shares last traded at $189.00, with a volume of 653,749 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of C&C Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $586.52 million and a P/E ratio of 766.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.05.

In other C&C Group news, insider Jill Caseberry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98). Also, insider Emer Finnan acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £9,906 ($13,030.78).

C&C Group Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.