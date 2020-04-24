CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Raised by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

