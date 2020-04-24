Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 7,530 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 171.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $426.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

