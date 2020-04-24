Cedar Capital LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

Boeing stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average of $295.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

